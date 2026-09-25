Court extends custody of man suspected of throwing salt shakers at Bennett last night

The Tel Aviv District Court extends police custody of a man suspected of throwing two salt shakers toward B’Yachad party leader Naftali Bennett at a Bnei Brak restaurant last night, injuring a member of his team.

The suspect is named as Eliya Azard, a resident of the city.

Bennett was visiting the restaurant to film a video as part of his “Parliament” social media series, in which he sits with locals and discusses political issues, when a far-right mob arrived and caused disruptions.

Footage shows Bennett sitting and talking when two salt shakers were thrown in his direction. A female member of his staff was injured, his party said in a statement.

Another hit the wall, police say.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward, police add.

One of the far-right activists present was pro-government provocateur Mordechai David, to whom Bennett is heard saying in a video: “I suggest you enlist [in the army] tomorrow, because from the moment I am prime minister you won’t receive a shekel from the state.”

תיעוד השלכת החפץ על בנט במסעדה בבני ברק אמש. החשוד, בן 26, לא שיתף פעולה בחקירה והובא הבוקר לבית משפט@uri_sela (צילום: סעיף 27א לחוק זכויות היוצרים) pic.twitter.com/ysAKkqpKd6 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 25, 2026

הפרגוד: בנט חולץ ממסעדת מוטיס' בבני ברק לאחר שקיצונים הגיעו למקום ואיימו לפגוע בו pic.twitter.com/s8TPIGURh6 — הפרגוד (@moshepargod) September 24, 2026