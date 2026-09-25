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Court extends custody of man suspected of throwing salt shakers at Bennett last night

Today, 8:58 pm
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The Tel Aviv District Court extends police custody of a man suspected of throwing two salt shakers toward B’Yachad party leader Naftali Bennett at a Bnei Brak restaurant last night, injuring a member of his team.

The suspect is named as Eliya Azard, a resident of the city.

Bennett was visiting the restaurant to film a video as part of his “Parliament” social media series, in which he sits with locals and discusses political issues, when a far-right mob arrived and caused disruptions.

Footage shows Bennett sitting and talking when two salt shakers were thrown in his direction. A female member of his staff was injured, his party said in a statement.

Another hit the wall, police say.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward, police add.

One of the far-right activists present was pro-government provocateur Mordechai David, to whom Bennett is heard saying in a video: “I suggest you enlist [in the army] tomorrow, because from the moment I am prime minister you won’t receive a shekel from the state.”

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