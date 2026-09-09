Election polls show little change, continued deadlock after party slates finalized

Election polls released the day after parties submitted their official slates for the October 27 election indicate that the finalization of the electoral landscape hasn’t affected voters’ preferences.

Polls by Channel 12, Channel 13 and the Kan public broadcaster show neither the pro- nor anti-Benjamin Netanyahu blocs winning a 61-seat majority of the 120-seat Knesset.

Channel 12’s poll, in line with previous ones, finds that the bloc of anti-Benjamin Netanyahu parties would win 57 seats, while the bloc supporting the prime minister would win just 52. Largely Arab parties would win the remaining 11 seats.

Channel 13 and Kan’s polls both had the blocs tied, at 53 and 52 seats each, respectively. In Channel 13’s poll, Arab parties won the remaining 14 seats, while in Kan’s poll, 12 seats went to the Arab parties while the remaining four went to the centrist, nonaligned party led by Yoaz Hendel.

Channel 12’s poll had Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist opposition party leading with 25 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 21.