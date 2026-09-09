Election polls show little change, continued deadlock after party slates finalized

The Hamas terror group announces the death of a top member in an Israeli strike in Gaza City today.

Farah Hamed is described by Hamas as a “commander and fighter” in the terror group’s military wing, and a member of the “Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank.”

Hamed was a member of the “Silwad cell,” which operated during the Second Intifada and carried out a series of deadly shooting attacks in the West Bank.

Originally from the Ramallah area, Hamed was released from prison and deported to Gaza in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange deal for kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. In May 2024, the head of the cell, who was also released in the Shalit deal, was killed in Rafah.

Hamed was targeted in a strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood earlier today, according to Palestinian media.

The IDF has not yet issued a statement on the strike.