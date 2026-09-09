Election polls show little change, continued deadlock after party slates finalized

‘False identification’ of drone triggers sirens in several Lebanon border towns
Air raid sirens are activated in several Israeli communities near the Lebanon border, due to what the military says is “a false identification” of a drone.
Top Hamas operative freed in 2011 Gilad Shalit deal killed in Gaza, terror group says
The Hamas terror group announces the death of a top member in an Israeli strike in Gaza City today.
Farah Hamed is described by Hamas as a “commander and fighter” in the terror group’s military wing, and a member of the “Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank.”
Hamed was a member of the “Silwad cell,” which operated during the Second Intifada and carried out a series of deadly shooting attacks in the West Bank.
Originally from the Ramallah area, Hamed was released from prison and deported to Gaza in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange deal for kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. In May 2024, the head of the cell, who was also released in the Shalit deal, was killed in Rafah.
Hamed was targeted in a strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood earlier today, according to Palestinian media.
The IDF has not yet issued a statement on the strike.
عاجل | استشهاد الأسير المحرر المبعد "فرح أحمد حامد" من بلدة سلواد في رام الله؛ جراء قصف الاحتلال في شارع الرشيد بمنطقة الشيخ عجلين، جنوب غرب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/R63IbUrBtg
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 9, 2026
Uproar in Likud after Haim Katz tries to fire interim head of Israel Land Authority
Likud party ministers and local officials are sent into an uproar after Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz attempted to fire Yehuda Eliyahu, the interim head of the Israel Land Authority.
The move has led Likud to issue a statement saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Eliyahu’s appointment, that he does “important national work in the Galilee and Negev, and will not be fired.”
Katz claims in a statement that he was summoning Eliyahu to a hearing prior to termination due to mismanagement, inappropriate remarks and discrimination toward women, according to the Ynet outlet.
“The series of matters will be examined in the framework of the hearing, which will be held with an open heart and willing spirit, and according to the rules of proper management,” Katz says.
But news of the hearing has led to a cascade of protests from Eliyahu’s defenders, who are accusing Katz of a power grab. Eliyahu is an ally of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi notes that Eliyahu’s appointment faced legal challenges, and accuses Katz in a social media post of “paving the way for an appointment that’s acceptable to the deep state.”
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli posts, “Yehuda Eliyahu is one of the most important appointees of the nationalist camp, and no power broker with a reserved spot [on the Likud election slate] will move him out of his job.”
Ynet reports that dozens of mayors and local officials have also come out in an open letter against firing Eliyahu, saying that doing so will impede the development of the Negev and Galilee.
Election polls show little change, continued deadlock after party slates finalized
Election polls released the day after parties submitted their official slates for the October 27 election indicate that the finalization of the electoral landscape hasn’t affected voters’ preferences.
Polls by Channel 12, Channel 13 and the Kan public broadcaster show neither the pro- nor anti-Benjamin Netanyahu blocs winning a 61-seat majority of the 120-seat Knesset.
Channel 12’s poll, in line with previous ones, finds that the bloc of anti-Benjamin Netanyahu parties would win 57 seats, while the bloc supporting the prime minister would win just 52. Largely Arab parties would win the remaining 11 seats.
Channel 13 and Kan’s polls both had the blocs tied, at 53 and 52 seats each, respectively. In Channel 13’s poll, Arab parties won the remaining 14 seats, while in Kan’s poll, 12 seats went to the Arab parties while the remaining four went to the centrist, nonaligned party led by Yoaz Hendel.
Channel 12’s poll had Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist opposition party leading with 25 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 21.
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