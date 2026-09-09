Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Top Hamas operative freed in 2011 Gilad Shalit deal killed in Gaza, terror group says

By Nurit Yohanan and Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:01 am
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Hamas terror group announces the death of a top member in an Israeli strike in Gaza City today.

Farah Hamed is described by Hamas as a “commander and fighter” in the terror group’s military wing, and a member of the “Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank.”

Hamed was a member of the “Silwad cell,” which operated during the Second Intifada and carried out a series of deadly shooting attacks in the West Bank.

Originally from the Ramallah area, Hamed was released from prison and deported to Gaza in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange deal for kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. In May 2024, the head of the cell, who was also released in the Shalit deal, was killed in Rafah.

Hamed was targeted in a strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood earlier today, according to Palestinian media.

The IDF has not yet issued a statement on the strike.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.