‘Unfathomable’: PM slammed over report he waited 3 hours to speak with IDF chief on Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was lambasted on Thursday over a report by Kan news that on the morning of October 7, 2023, the premier did not speak with the head of the military for some three hours after he woke up, while thousands of Hamas terrorists invaded from Gaza and rampaged through Israeli border communities.

According to the report, Netanyahu did not request to talk to Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi until a situation assessment around 9:45 a.m. The premier was alerted to the attack at 6:29 a.m.

Netanyahu’s office has not commented on the report, which cited “two sources privy to the matter.”

The October Council, an organization of October 7 survivors, bereaved families, and former hostages, said in a statement: “In those hours, our children, our parents, our brothers and our sisters were still alive.”

“They were hiding in safe-rooms, bleeding in the field, calling for help, waiting for the army and the state to arrive. The prime minister was already awake. The state was burning, and he didn’t speak with the IDF chief,” the council said.

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Netanyahu has blamed the military and defense establishment for failing to prevent or quell the attack, claiming that had he been woken up overnight, as security officials saw signs of unusual and concerning Hamas activity in Gaza, he could have stopped it.

In its statement, the October Council said: “The question is no longer just who woke up Netanyahu and when. The question is what the prime minister of Israel did from the moment he woke up, while the citizens of Israel were being massacred and kidnapped.”

“Precisely on account of these three hours we must establish a state commission of inquiry,” the council said. “Not a commission that Netanyahu will appoint, not an investigation that he will rule over, but a state commission that will investigate, minute by minute: who knew, who called, who gave instructions, who didn’t, and most of all: why, while our loved ones were still alive, the state wasn’t there to save them.”

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A state commission of inquiry is Israel’s highest investigative authority, with unique power to investigate national disasters, subpoena witnesses and issue personal recommendations that can end political careers. It is established by government decision, but acts independently of it, and comprises experts selected by the judiciary.

Netanyahu has adamantly opposed forming one because its members would be selected by the president of the Supreme Court, which he claims is biased against him.

The Yashar party, currently leading in polls ahead of the October 27 election, called the report “further proof of [Netanyahu’s] lack of leadership and weakness during the hardest moments in the history of the state.”

The prime minister “is afraid to open up the minutes [of the meetings that morning] because he knows what Israeli citizens will discover there, or perhaps even more so, what they will not discover there: leadership, initiative, direction, or responsibility,” said Yashar, led by Gadi Eisenkot, himself a former IDF chief of staff.

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan called it “unfathomable” that Netanyahu was not in touch with Halevi, “at a time when Hamas terrorists were capturing towns, murdering and raping and kidnapping Israelis.”

“Netanyahu is adrift, and has lost his grip on reality,” the left-wing leader wrote on X.

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Golan, who on the morning of October 7 donned his IDF uniform and drove south to rescue people amid the onslaught, said the prime minister was trying to “rewrite history, and blame those who woke up and went out to fight” that day.

Earlier this week Netanyahu’s wife Sara insinuated that Golan had advance notice of the attack, pushing one of a slew of baseless conspiracy theorioes seeking to blame figures on the left for the disaster.