‘Israel cannot survive with no friends’: Pro-Israel US rep. says polls showing declining support for Jewish state should be translated to Hebrew

Pro-Israel US Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) calls for recent polls showing declining support for Israel among Americans to be translated into Hebrew, saying that most Israelis “don’t realize what is at stake.”

The poll was first published by CNN in July but has been circulating online again in recent days.

The poll shows that in between March and July 2026, a significant decline in how people view Israel was recorded across multiple polls. An IPSOS poll found that favorability was down by 10 points since March, while a Fox News poll put that number at -11. The Marquette Law School Poll put that drop at 20 points, and a Pew Research poll found that Israel’s favorability had dropped by 23 points since March.

“We’re not just talking about the Democratic base anymore, we’re talking about the general electorate as well. The general electorate has turned against Israel,” CNN’s Harry Enten says in the July report. “This is not just a left issue; this is an American issue when it comes to opinions on Israel.”

Every Israeli official and voter should watch this clip, and it needs to be translated into Hebrew. Yesterday, I spoke with the Israeli Ambassador. I don’t think he or the majority of Israelis realize what is at stake. (1/3) https://t.co/G6tburwM3j — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) September 18, 2026

Sherman shares a clip on X of the CNN report on the findings, and suggests that “every Israeli official and voter” should watch it, “and it needs to be translated into Hebrew.”

He adds that he spoke earlier this week with Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, saying that “I don’t think he or the majority of Israelis realize what is at stake,” if the US-Israeli relationship continues to decline.

“It’s not just $3.8 billion of traditional annual aid. It’s access to US weapons and diplomatic support,” writes Sherman.

Outlining what he believes to be the problem, Sherman says “Israel has been unwilling to take even a few steps to improve its image around the world.”

“They don’t fund their foreign ministry,” he claims.

He also cites far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as a cause for the declining support, saying his presence in the cabinet “poses an existential threat,” as well as unchecked settler violence against Palestinians.

“Israel cannot survive with no friends in the world,” adds Sherman.