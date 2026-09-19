US embassy in Israel issues security alert over Houthi-Saudi Arabia fighting

The US embassy in Israel issues a security alert in light of escalated fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and a Saudi coalition that supports the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

The alert instructs US citizens in the Middle East to “exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”

It notes that the Houthis have targeted civilian airports in their fight against Saudi Arabia and says that “the military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly.”

“Americans traveling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the alert adds.

It says both the embassy in Jerusalem and the branch office in Tel Aviv are operating as normal.

Other US missions across the Middle East have issued the same security alert.

The US Embassy in Israel has issued similar alerts several times in recent months due to the war with Iran.