Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

August hottest month ever recorded globally, EU monitor says

By AFP Today, 7:51 am
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A lifeguard keeps watch along the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on August 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
A lifeguard keeps watch along the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on August 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)

The EU climate monitor says August was the hottest single month ever recorded globally and that summer in western Europe was the warmest it had measured.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service says global average air temperatures in August were 16.96ºC (62.53ºF) — surpassing by 0.01ºC the previous high set in July 2023 — and that western Europe endured its “warmest summer on record.”

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