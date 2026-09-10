August hottest month ever recorded globally, EU monitor says
The EU climate monitor says August was the hottest single month ever recorded globally and that summer in western Europe was the warmest it had measured.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service says global average air temperatures in August were 16.96ºC (62.53ºF) — surpassing by 0.01ºC the previous high set in July 2023 — and that western Europe endured its “warmest summer on record.”
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