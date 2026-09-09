Yitzhak Rabin Center said to cancel National Security Ministry event over Ben Gvir’s planned speech
The Yitzhak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv has cancelled a conference to be held by the National Security Ministry because ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was due to speak, according to the Haaretz daily.
Sources cited by the newspaper say the center informed the ministry that the event was being scrapped to avoid having a political figure speak soon before the October 27 elections, but that the real reason for the cancellation was to prevent a speech by Ben Gvir.
As a teenage activist, Ben Gvir gained notoriety when he was filmed bragging about having stolen the emblem from then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s car, shortly before Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish extremist.
“Just like we got to this emblem, we can get to Rabin,” Ben Gvir said at the time.
Trump cheers ‘really big night’ for Germany’s far-right AfD in state election
US President Donald Trump hails what he calls a “really big” victory by Germany’s far-right movement after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party scored a dramatic upset in state elections.
“Wow! The Populist Party in Germany just had a really big night,” Trump posts on his Truth Social platform before going on to bash the country’s “absolutely horrible Immigration rules” — rules that are also decried by the pro-Trump AfD party, which won in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.
Jordan reports no casualties after Iranian missile attack, says most projectiles were downed
Jordan’s air-defense systems have destroyed 18 of 20 ballistic missiles originating from Iranian territory, the state news agency reports, citing the armed forces.
Two missiles fell in unpopulated areas and there are no casualties, the news agency reports the military as saying.
Monitoring and assessment operations were continuing, the agency reports.
Rubio warns more Iranian oil tankers will be sank if attacks on US warships continue
Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns Iran that the US will continue to strike Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for attempted attacks on US warships.
“Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they’re going to lose tankers,” Rubio tells reporters during a visit to Colombia.
US says it destroyed 5 Iranian oil tankers after ballistic missiles fired at warship
US Central Command confirms striking Iranian oil tankers in response to the Islamic Republic twice targeting an American Navy warship with ballistic missiles in previous days, saying it destroyed five ships in Iran’s so-called shadow fleet.
A statement from CENTCOM says the targeted US Navy vessel “successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed.”
CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and… pic.twitter.com/Gi8a2tloN1
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 8, 2026
Video from Israel shows Iranian missiles being intercepted in neighboring Jordan
Video footage from Israel shows missiles being intercepted over the skies over neighboring Jordan, as Iran retaliates for earlier US strikes on its oil tankers.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the Iranian missile barrage.
דיווחים בירדן על פיצוצים בעקבות שיגורים מאיראן@OmerShahar123
(צילום: גל ברגר) pic.twitter.com/gRZL4sTKjJ
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 8, 2026
South Korea says potential troop deployment not part of Hormuz talks with France
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed the Strait of Hormuz with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, but the talks concerned possible contributions to international efforts to ensure security and freedom of navigation, not troop deployment, Seoul’s presidential office says.
National security adviser Wi Sung-lac also says a review of South Korea’s potential role was not linked to US investment talks and that Iran has sought explanations over reports on a possible South Korean role.
US bombs Iranian tankers after attempted missile strikes on warship; IRGC threatens response
The US has struck multiple Iranian tankers in response to more attempted missile attacks on a Navy warship, according to a US official, who speaks on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.
It marks the latest tit-for-tat strikes as Washington and Tehran lurch back toward fighting during more than six months of war.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy warns crews of oil tankers near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately leave their vessels, saying the ships could be targeted in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian tankers.
The warning, carried by Iranian state television, says the US military targeted several Iranian oil tankers. It accuses Kuwait and Bahrain of hosting US forces and assisting in the attacks.
The IRGC warns tanker crews to abandon their vessels whether they are at anchor or docked, saying they “will be targeted.”
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