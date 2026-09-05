Report: PM didn’t leave his home for army HQ until 2 hours after Oct. 7 invasion began

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took at least two hours to leave his Caesarea home and head to the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after Hamas-led terrorists began invading Israel the morning of October 7, 2023, according to an Israeli television report on Friday.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s office published what it claims were the minutes from the premier’s schedule from that day.

Those minutes showed that Netanyahu, alerted at 6:29 a.m. to the Hamas invasion, didn’t leave his home until 7:30 a.m. because it took time to prepare his convoy.

The minutes then stated that the premier arrived at the Kirya at 8 a.m., though they also noted that the Shin Bet’s minutes documented the arrival time as having been 8:22 a.m.

However, Channel 12 news reported that unpublished minutes from the prime minister’s diary placed the actual time of arrival at 9 a.m., while a “credible source” told the network that the real arrival time was not until 9:30 a.m.

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This would mean that Netanyahu likely did not leave his house until 8:30 or 9 a.m., while thousands of Hamas terrorists invading from Gaza were rampaging through Israeli border communities.

Netanyahu also declared this week that had the security chiefs woken him up in the middle of the night to share the indications they were receiving about a potential Hamas invasion, he would have “immediately” mobilized the IDF and the Air Force.

However, Channel 12 said that after he was woken up by his military secretary at 6:29 a.m., Netanyahu did not phone any of his security chiefs and did not speak to them until he arrived at the Kirya over two hours later.

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Netanyahu did not hold his first situational assessment at military headquarters until 9:55 a.m., according to the minutes released this week by his office.

Given the lack of contact with his security chiefs until then, it was not clear what Netanyahu did during much of the time leading up to the security consult, about an hour after which the premier released a video filmed at the Kirya declaring that “we are at war.”

Netanyahu has blocked efforts to establish a state commission of inquiry into October 7, which would strive to fill in such blanks.

Channel 12 also revealed that then-defense minister Yoav Gallant arrived at the Kirya at 7:30 a.m., one hour after being alerted to the Hamas invasion.

Gallant lives in the town of Amikam, 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Kirya, while Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea is 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) closer to the military HQ.

The television report came a day after the Kan public broadcaster first revealed that Netanyahu did not speak with the head of the military for some three hours after waking up, prompting criticism of the premier from opposition figures and a group representing October 7 survivors, bereaved families and former hostages.

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“Precisely on account of these three hours we must establish a state commission of inquiry,” said the October Council. “Not a commission that Netanyahu will appoint, not an investigation that he will rule over, but a state commission that will investigate, minute by minute: who knew, who called, who gave instructions, who didn’t, and most of all: why, while our loved ones were still alive, the state wasn’t there to save them.”

A state commission of inquiry is Israel’s highest investigative authority, with unique power to investigate national disasters, subpoena witnesses and issue personal recommendations that can end political careers. It is established by government decision, but acts independently of it, and comprises experts selected by the judiciary.

Netanyahu has adamantly opposed forming one because its members would be selected by the president of the Supreme Court, which he claims is biased against him.