PM publishes what he says is his full schedule from morning of Oct. 7, confirming he only spoke to IDF chief 3 hours after attack began

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirms that on the morning of October 7, 2023, the premier spoke with the military chief only about three hours after he woke up, while thousands of Hamas terrorists invaded from Gaza and rampaged through Israeli border communities.

Kan news reported earlier that Netanyahu did not request to talk to then-IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi until a situation assessment around 9:45 a.m.

Netanyahu’s office publishes what it says is the premier’s full schedule that morning, which confirms the first talk with Halevi took place during an assessment that began just before 10 a.m.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it is publishing the schedule “following incorrect reports that were recently published.”

The full schedule reads as follows:

“06:29 — The military secretary informs the prime minister for the first time that there is an attack from the Gaza Strip.

06:44 — Second update call with the military secretary. The prime minister asks why nothing had appeared in the intelligence conveyed to him, asks to check whether a large-scale reserve mobilization is required and whether it is possible to carry out an assassination of the Hamas leadership.

07:30 — The prime minister leaves for the Kirya (IDF headquarters) after the prime minister’s convoy has been prepared.

During the ride — The prime minister speaks with the defense minister (Yoav Gallant), who updates him that there is no clear situational picture. The prime minister instructs that a situational assessment be convened in the pit (the IDF’s underground command center) under his leadership.

Around 08:00 — The prime minister arrives at the Kirya (according to Shin Bet records, 08:22).

08:40 — The defense minister convenes the IDF chief of staff and the head of the Shin Bet to formulate a situational picture ahead of the discussion with the prime minister.

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08:30–09:30 — The prime minister requests and receives intelligence updates and ongoing updates from the field from the military secretary’s staff.

09:47 — The prime minister’s military secretary receives for the first time the situational assessment document that the head of the Shin Bet had at 05:15 that morning.

09:55 — The prime minister holds a situational assessment in the pit with the participation of the defense minister, chief of staff, director of the Mossad, head of the Shin Bet, national security adviser and head of the Operations Directorate. The prime minister instructs that the border line be hermetically sealed to prevent hostages from being taken to Gaza and to prevent the continued entry of terrorists, rejects the IDF’s recommendation for partial reserve mobilization and instructs a full mobilization, and orders the issuance of a war order and preparations for the northern front.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the prime minister holds a limited security consultation with the defense minister and the chief of staff.”