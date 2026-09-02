Poll shows pro-Netanyahu bloc pulling even with opponents, in sharp shift

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3:37 am

George Clooney defends Mark Ruffalo as ‘a good man’ amid campaign against Paramount-Warner Bros. merger

George Clooney poses with the golden lion for lifetime achievement during the opening ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 2, 2026. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
George Clooney poses with the golden lion for lifetime achievement during the opening ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 2, 2026. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

George Clooney comes to the defense of fellow actor Mark Ruffalo as he campaigns against Paramount’s proposed merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which has prompted accusations of antisemitism against the latter after he lashed out at Israel while protesting the deal.

“I worry when a big company swallows up another company,” Clooney says ahead of the Venice Film Festival, according to the Guardian. “I always worry whenever big companies are consolidating because it means a lot of people are going to lose their job.”

Clooney goes on to say that he “supports Mark Ruffalo’s ability to speak freely,” without addressing the allegations of antisemitism.

“I think that that’s ridiculous. We’re not going to ban speech,” Clooney continues. “I believe in free speech even when I completely disagree with it. That’s important, right? In fact, it’s part of how a democracy works.”

“There are going to be people tonight in the room that are going to disagree with most everything I say or stand for. Fair enough. That’s how it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to argue these things out and come to a conclusion based on the information that we take in… I will always support Mark Ruffalo’s ability to speak freely. I like him. He’s a good man.”

2:18 am

US voters overwhelmingly reject anti-Israel figures Hasan Piker, Candace Owens — poll

By Luke Tress
A composite image of Candace Owens and Hasan Piker. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A composite image of Candace Owens and Hasan Piker. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A poll finds that most US voters reject “extremists” like commentators Hasan Piker and Candace Owens.

Piker is a prominent streamer on the far left, while Owens is more in line with the far right. Both have made opposition to Israel a central issue.

Asked if the Democratic party should “embrace or reject” Piker, 79% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats and 80% of Independents say he should be rejected, according to the Harvard Harris poll.

Asked if the Republican party should should embrace or reject “people like Candace Owens who have said things like the Jews are behind everything,” 73% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats and 76% of Independents say Owens should be rejected.

The survey finds that 70% of all voters favor Israel over Hamas, but young people and Democrats are more supportive of Hamas.

For 18-24 year olds, 54% favor Hamas in the conflict, in line with other surveys in recent years.

Three-quarters agree that there are terrorist groups on Israel’s borders, but a plurality of voters under 44 and Democrats say the groups on Israel’s borders are “fighting just to have more rights in their territory,” not to destroy Israel or expand their territory.

Seventy-four percent say that Israel “has a right to exist as the homeland of the Jewish people.” For young people aged 18-24 around half say Israel should exist while half disagree.

Forty-three percent of Americans believe the US is winning the US-Iran conflict and 13% believe Iran is winning, while the remainder say neither side is winning or are unsure.

A majority of 72% say the US should use force, sanctions and blockades against Iran if it does not give up control of the Strait of Hormuz, while 28% say Iran should be allowed to control the waterway.

The poll finds that low favorability ratings for public figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (25%), Tucker Carlson (24%), and Abdul El-Sayed (18%), all three of whom are hostile to Israel.

Israel has a middling favorability rating, at 38% compared to 37% unfavorable. Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah are the bottom three out of 36 places or institutions in the survey’s favorability rating.

The survey queried 2,100 registered voters late last month and has a margin of error of 2.1 points.

12:51 am

IDF investigating after 2 Palestinians said shot dead amid clashes during pet retrieval operation

The Palestinian Authority reports that two young Palestinian men where shot dead in the West Bank town of al-Mughayyir, where the Israel Defense Forces says it was operating to retrieve pets owned by Israelis.

WAFA, the PA’s official news agency, says the two 19-year-olds were killed in what it describes as an attack by settlers and Israeli forces. The military however says troops were providing police and an Israeli civilian who entered the village to find the pets, which it adds were identified as belonging to Israelis, when the soldiers were attacked with bricks and stones.

According to the IDF, troops responded with live fire “toward the primary inciters to remove the threat. Hits were identified.”

The army says it’s investigating “the events that preceded the incident and the management of it.”

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12:17 am

Herzog claims to CNN that Israel is making ‘major effort’ to curb settler violence

By ToI Staff

President Isaac Herzog insists that Israeli authorities are taking rampant settler violence seriously, after he is pushed on the topic during a CNN interview.

Herzog calls the perpetrators “juvenile delinquents” and claims “there is a major effort by our authorities to undermine these activities and bring people to justice.” He notes that a series of arrests were carried out earlier this week, though most of the near-daily settler attacks do not lead to arrests or prosecutions.

Herzog likens the phenomenon to “inner-city violence,” though the two phenomena are different, as the perpetrators in the West Bank often profess that they are acting out of ideological nationalist motives, and seek to expel Palestinians from the West Bank.

Still, Herzog calls the Jewish extremists behind the daily attacks on Palestinians, a “shame on the face of Israel,” repeating a sentiment he has expressed previously.

Key Update
12:03 am

PM seen nodding as yeshiva students sing song about taking vengeance against Palestinians

By ToI Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen nodding along as yeshiva students welcome him to their seminary in Sderot with a song about taking revenge against Palestinians, popular with the far right.

The song, which is based on a verse from the story of Samson in the biblical book of Judges, is often sung by extremist settlers and their allies. It ends with Samson asking to take revenge on the Philistines, though those singing the song, as in this case, often replace “Philistines” with “Palestine.”

Key Update
11:57 pm

Poll shows pro-Netanyahu bloc pulling even with opponents, in sharp shift

Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, August 05, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90); (right) Head of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkott attends a conference at the Peres center in Tel Aviv. July 12, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)
Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, August 05, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90); (right) Head of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkott attends a conference at the Peres center in Tel Aviv. July 12, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

A Channel 13 poll shows the bloc of parties supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulling even with his opponents, in a stark shift from most polls, though it predicts neither side would be close to attaining a majority of the Knesset.

The poll shows the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs winning 53 seats each, eight shy of a 61-seat majority. Arab parties hold the balance of 14 seats.

That’s a significant change from the previous Channel 13 poll a week ago, which showed the opposition leading the pro-Netanyahu parties 57 to 48, with 15 for the Arab parties.

The change appears largely due to two right-wing pro-Netanyahu parties making it into the Knesset: Ofter Winter’s People of Israel, with four seats, and the new merger of the far-right Religious Zionism and Zehut parties, with six.

In addition, Netanyahu’s Likud party narrows its gap with the election frontrunner, the opposition Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot. Last week, Channel 13 found that Yashar would win 24 and Likud 19. This week, however, Yashar would win 22, just one more than Likud’s 21.

The addition of Jewish former lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz to the Arab Ra’am party does not change its polling performance, at five seats. But the mainly Arab Joint List has been rising in recent surveys, weakening the Zionist opposition bloc, and reaching 9 seats in the new poll.

The poll had 940 respondents and a 3.4% margin of error.

Key Update
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