Poll shows pro-Netanyahu bloc pulling even with opponents, in sharp shift

A poll finds that most US voters reject “extremists” like commentators Hasan Piker and Candace Owens.

Piker is a prominent streamer on the far left, while Owens is more in line with the far right. Both have made opposition to Israel a central issue.

Asked if the Democratic party should “embrace or reject” Piker, 79% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats and 80% of Independents say he should be rejected, according to the Harvard Harris poll.

Asked if the Republican party should should embrace or reject “people like Candace Owens who have said things like the Jews are behind everything,” 73% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats and 76% of Independents say Owens should be rejected.

The survey finds that 70% of all voters favor Israel over Hamas, but young people and Democrats are more supportive of Hamas.

For 18-24 year olds, 54% favor Hamas in the conflict, in line with other surveys in recent years.

Three-quarters agree that there are terrorist groups on Israel’s borders, but a plurality of voters under 44 and Democrats say the groups on Israel’s borders are “fighting just to have more rights in their territory,” not to destroy Israel or expand their territory.

Seventy-four percent say that Israel “has a right to exist as the homeland of the Jewish people.” For young people aged 18-24 around half say Israel should exist while half disagree.

Forty-three percent of Americans believe the US is winning the US-Iran conflict and 13% believe Iran is winning, while the remainder say neither side is winning or are unsure.

A majority of 72% say the US should use force, sanctions and blockades against Iran if it does not give up control of the Strait of Hormuz, while 28% say Iran should be allowed to control the waterway.

The poll finds that low favorability ratings for public figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (25%), Tucker Carlson (24%), and Abdul El-Sayed (18%), all three of whom are hostile to Israel.

Israel has a middling favorability rating, at 38% compared to 37% unfavorable. Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah are the bottom three out of 36 places or institutions in the survey’s favorability rating.

The survey queried 2,100 registered voters late last month and has a margin of error of 2.1 points.