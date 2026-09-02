Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Herzog claims to CNN that Israel is making ‘major effort’ to curb settler violence

By ToI Staff Today, 12:17 am Edit

President Isaac Herzog insists that Israeli authorities are taking rampant settler violence seriously, after he is pushed on the topic during a CNN interview.

Herzog calls the perpetrators “juvenile delinquents” and claims “there is a major effort by our authorities to undermine these activities and bring people to justice.” He notes that a series of arrests were carried out earlier this week, though most of the near-daily settler attacks do not lead to arrests or prosecutions.

Herzog likens the phenomenon to “inner-city violence,” though the two phenomena are different, as the perpetrators in the West Bank often profess that they are acting out of ideological nationalist motives, and seek to expel Palestinians from the West Bank.

Still, Herzog calls the Jewish extremists behind the daily attacks on Palestinians, a “shame on the face of Israel,” repeating a sentiment he has expressed previously.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.