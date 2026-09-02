Herzog claims to CNN that Israel is making ‘major effort’ to curb settler violence

President Isaac Herzog insists that Israeli authorities are taking rampant settler violence seriously, after he is pushed on the topic during a CNN interview.

Herzog calls the perpetrators “juvenile delinquents” and claims “there is a major effort by our authorities to undermine these activities and bring people to justice.” He notes that a series of arrests were carried out earlier this week, though most of the near-daily settler attacks do not lead to arrests or prosecutions.

Herzog likens the phenomenon to “inner-city violence,” though the two phenomena are different, as the perpetrators in the West Bank often profess that they are acting out of ideological nationalist motives, and seek to expel Palestinians from the West Bank.

Still, Herzog calls the Jewish extremists behind the daily attacks on Palestinians, a “shame on the face of Israel,” repeating a sentiment he has expressed previously.

My full interview with @Isaac_Herzog. We discuss the increasing settler violence in the West Bank, the upcoming Israeli elections and the status of the Gaza board of peace. pic.twitter.com/dLqM1FUfLJ — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) September 2, 2026