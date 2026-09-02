US Sen. Ed Markey has secured the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts’ Senate primary for his reelection bid, once again fending off a push for generational change as he seeks a third term.

Markey, 80, defeated US Rep. Seth Moulton, 47, who argued that it was time to do away with the “status quo.”

Markey successfully pointed to Moulton’s more moderate positions to argue that it was Moulton — not the older incumbent — who was out of touch with the state’s voters.

Markey had boasted about his 2022 climate bill and called for an end to the war in Iran to bring down energy costs. He also sharply criticized Moulton for opposing “Medicare for All” — though Moulton called for universal healthcare.

In heavily Democratic Massachusetts, the primary is considered the most critical election hurdle, and the winner is expected to prevail in the general election in November.

Markey has been a fixture in Massachusetts politics since the 1970s, prompting Moulton to make his “status quo” arguments on the campaign trail and to question Markey’s accomplishments during his lengthy time in office.

In a concession speech, Moulton says he will now support Markey.

“Challenging the establishment and calling for a new generation of leadership isn’t easy. But it is necessary,” Moulton tells supporters. “We started conversations that needed to happen.”

“We didn’t achieve our goal tonight, but I am confident others will be inspired to buck the system when they’re told to wait their turn,” he adds.