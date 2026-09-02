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7:56 am

Iran says 11 killed in US strikes

By Agencies and ToI Staff

Iran said that US strikes on its territory killed 11 people, state media reports, after a fresh attack in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

“The Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Province for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs said that last night’s US missile attack on three locations in the province left seven people dead and eight injured,” state-run IRNA says.

It came after the Iranian Red Crescent said yesterday that four people including a child were killed and more than 50 people wounded by a US attack at a wedding in southern Sirik county.

The tolls cannot be independently verified.

7:49 am

EU making plans to break up its diplomatic service – report

By Reuters and ToI Staff

The European Commission is drawing up plans to break up the EU’s diplomatic service and fold parts of it into the bloc’s executive, the Financial Times reports.

Senior officials have begun studying which functions of the European External Action Service (EEAS) could be absorbed by existing Commission departments, the newspaper says, according to people briefed on the process.

According to the report, the EEAS is seen by a number of European countries as ineffective in the face of crises including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Iran war, as well as in dealings with US President Donald Trump.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.

6:19 am

Settlers reportedly torch Palestinian vehicles in latest West Bank attack; no arrests made

Settlers torched a pair of vehicles overnight in the Palestinian village of Beita, Palestinian media reports.

Security footage shows masked suspects dressed in black torching the two vehicles before fleeing.

There are no reports of arrests, which are rare in cases of settler violence, even though they take place across the West Bank on a daily basis.

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5:45 am

IDF: Interceptors launched at ‘suspicious aerial target that likely crossed from Lebanon into Israel’

The IDF says overnight sirens in the northern border town of Kfar Yuval were triggered by interceptors that it launched at a “suspicious aerial target that likely crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”

“The interception results are under review,” the army says in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

Key Update
5:36 am

Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz stays below 10-day average, data shows

By Reuters

Four commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, down from ten a day earlier and below the 10-day average of around 13, preliminary shipping data shows.

The four vessels that transited were one very large crude carrier, one Panamax tanker, one Kamsarmax carrier and one intermediate tanker, initial data from shiptracker Kpler shows.

The figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.

4:54 am

Peru cuts ties with Iran, accusing Tehran of escalating Mideast war

By AFP

Peru’s Foreign Ministry says it has severed diplomatic relations with Iran, accusing Tehran of inciting “an escalation of conflicts” in the Middle East and hindering maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing a historic pacifist stance, the Peruvian government “has made the decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry says in a statement.

4:48 am

Sen. Ed Markey, 80, wins Democratic primary over opponent who called for generational change

By AP
Sen. Ed Markey speaks during a Get Out the Vote event supporting Markey, August 29, 2026 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Sen. Ed Markey speaks during a Get Out the Vote event supporting Markey, August 29, 2026 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

US Sen. Ed Markey has secured the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts’ Senate primary for his reelection bid, once again fending off a push for generational change as he seeks a third term.

Markey, 80, defeated US Rep. Seth Moulton, 47, who argued that it was time to do away with the “status quo.”

Markey successfully pointed to Moulton’s more moderate positions to argue that it was Moulton — not the older incumbent — who was out of touch with the state’s voters.

Markey had boasted about his 2022 climate bill and called for an end to the war in Iran to bring down energy costs. He also sharply criticized Moulton for opposing “Medicare for All” — though Moulton called for universal healthcare.

In heavily Democratic Massachusetts, the primary is considered the most critical election hurdle, and the winner is expected to prevail in the general election in November.

Markey has been a fixture in Massachusetts politics since the 1970s, prompting Moulton to make his “status quo” arguments on the campaign trail and to question Markey’s accomplishments during his lengthy time in office.

In a concession speech, Moulton says he will now support Markey.

“Challenging the establishment and calling for a new generation of leadership isn’t easy. But it is necessary,” Moulton tells supporters. “We started conversations that needed to happen.”

“We didn’t achieve our goal tonight, but I am confident others will be inspired to buck the system when they’re told to wait their turn,” he adds.

4:43 am

IDF says it’s probing what triggered siren for hostile aircraft infiltration in Lebanon border town

The IDF says it is probing what triggered a siren for a hostile aircraft infiltration in the town of Kfar Yuval, bordering Lebanon.

4:40 am

IRGC says it struck US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles, drones

By AFP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they struck US bases with missiles and drones in Erbil in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reports.

The Guards said they “carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil” that destroyed a maintenance centre, warehouses and the “guidance system of a US surveillance aerostat,” according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA.

4:38 am

US judge rules alleged Charlie Kirk killer can face trial

By AFP

A US judge in the state of Utah has ruled that the accused murderer of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk will face trial, finding that prosecutors had sufficient evidence against him.

“For the foregoing reasons and based off the record and parties’ submissions, it is hereby ordered that the defendant, Tyler James Robinson, is bound over for trial,” Judge Tony Graf says in court.

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