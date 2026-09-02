Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Death toll in Nepal-Tibet flood reaches 1,130, with 4,462 people still missing

By Agencies Today, 9:50 am Edit
People gather to light candles and pray for the victims of flash floods at the site of a mass burial in Chitwan, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Nisha Shrestha)
People gather to light candles and pray for the victims of flash floods at the site of a mass burial in Chitwan, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Nisha Shrestha)

Devastating floods on the Tibet-Nepal border killed at least 1,114 people in Nepal and 3,916 are missing, the disaster authority says, a week after the disaster.

Chinese state media reports 16 people killed in Tibet and 546 people missing, taking the total toll from the August 26 disaster to 1,130 dead, and 4,462 missing.

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