Death toll in Nepal-Tibet flood reaches 1,130, with 4,462 people still missing
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Devastating floods on the Tibet-Nepal border killed at least 1,114 people in Nepal and 3,916 are missing, the disaster authority says, a week after the disaster.
Chinese state media reports 16 people killed in Tibet and 546 people missing, taking the total toll from the August 26 disaster to 1,130 dead, and 4,462 missing.
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