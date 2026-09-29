Katz accuses ‘handful of rioters’ in West Bank of harming anti-terror efforts

Defense Minister Israel Katz joins a chorus of condemnation against what he says were the “handful of rioters” who attacked Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank village of Jalud overnight, preventing a Palestinian family from returning to their home.
Katz says he is currently in the West Bank with Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth to observe Israeli counterterrorism activities, accusing the rioters of undermining the soldiers’ mission.
“Precisely here, in the face of this important security activity, the severity of the actions of a handful of rioters… who attacked security forces and set fire to Palestinian homes and property stands out,” he says.
Katz says the violent settlers are “hindering efforts to thwart Palestinian terrorism, diverting forces from their missions, and seriously harming security efforts, the settlement [enterprise], and the State of Israel.”
“I strongly condemn these criminal acts. This handful of rioters does not represent the settler community, and decisive action must be taken against them, and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he adds.
Israeli leaders have frequently blamed the increasing number of settler attacks against Palestinians on a “handful of extremists.” Last night’s violence in Jalud involved over 100 rioters, according to the IDF.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel