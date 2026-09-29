Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Katz accuses ‘handful of rioters’ in West Bank of harming anti-terror efforts

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:09 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Defense Minister Israel Katz joins a chorus of condemnation against what he says were the “handful of rioters” who attacked Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank village of Jalud overnight, preventing a Palestinian family from returning to their home.

Katz says he is currently in the West Bank with Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth to observe Israeli counterterrorism activities, accusing the rioters of undermining the soldiers’ mission.

“Precisely here, in the face of this important security activity, the severity of the actions of a handful of rioters… who attacked security forces and set fire to Palestinian homes and property stands out,” he says.

Katz says the violent settlers are “hindering efforts to thwart Palestinian terrorism, diverting forces from their missions, and seriously harming security efforts, the settlement [enterprise], and the State of Israel.”

“I strongly condemn these criminal acts. This handful of rioters does not represent the settler community, and decisive action must be taken against them, and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he adds.

Israeli leaders have frequently blamed the increasing number of settler attacks against Palestinians on a “handful of extremists.” Last night’s violence in Jalud involved over 100 rioters, according to the IDF.

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