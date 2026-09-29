Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Iran threatens to strike Mideast ‘infrastructure’ if country attacked

By AFP and Reuters Today, 11:19 am
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Motorbikes drive past Iranian missiles and banners showing portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, center, and the late armed forces commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes, at Baharestan Square, in Tehran, September 28, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Motorbikes drive past Iranian missiles and banners showing portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, center, and the late armed forces commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes, at Baharestan Square, in Tehran, September 28, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatens that if his country’s security was not guaranteed, no infrastructure in the region will be safe from attack, state media reports.

“In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe,” says Ghalibaf, who is also Iran’s parliament speaker, according to video released by state TV.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says US President Donald Trump is a “big liar,” citing his statements on nuclear weapons and other issues.

“The American people need to be told the truth,” Hossein Mohebbi says, adding that the US had failed in its military campaign against Iran and should leave the region.

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