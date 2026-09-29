Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
18 hurt in 8-car pileup on Route 6
An eight-car collision on Route 6 in northern Israel briefly halts northbound traffic on the country’s main transnational tollway, authorities say, jamming up already heavy holiday traffic.
Police say 18 people are lightly wounded in the pileup, which took place between the Iron and Ein Tut junctions in the Lower Galilee. First responders are treating victims at the scene.
18 פצועים קל בתאונת דרכים בין 8 כלי רכב בכביש 6 לצפון סמוך למחלף עירון, הכביש נחסם לתנועה@Yael_Hadad97 pic.twitter.com/4fN5olwZXP
— גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 29, 2026
Police shut the highway following the crash, but have since opened two of the three lanes.
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