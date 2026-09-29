Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

18 hurt in 8-car pileup on Route 6

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:30 am
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An eight-car collision on Route 6 in northern Israel briefly halts northbound traffic on the country’s main transnational tollway, authorities say, jamming up already heavy holiday traffic.

Police say 18 people are lightly wounded in the pileup, which took place between the Iron and Ein Tut junctions in the Lower Galilee. First responders are treating victims at the scene.

Police shut the highway following the crash, but have since opened two of the three lanes.

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