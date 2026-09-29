Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Powerful son of Libyan strongman rumored to have met Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:31 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army, Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, right, shakes hands with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens, on June 15, 2026. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)
Deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army, Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, right, shakes hands with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens, on June 15, 2026. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

The plane of the deputy commander of the faction controlling eastern Libya landed in Abu Dhabi some 20 minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his entourage touched down on Sunday, fueling speculation of a covert meeting between the two.

Netanyahu flew secretly to the UAE with senior advisers to meet with Emirati President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

A short time later, according to flight data, a private Airbus jet with registration number P4-KH5I9 landed as well. According to the Italian Il Foglio daily, the jet is regularly used by Saddam Haftar, son of Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya.

The outlet cites Mohamed Buisier, an erstwhile Haftar adviser who broke with the warlord, claiming that “Saddam met Netanyahu to secure political support for his bid for the Libyan presidency.”

A US-backed power-sharing deal meant to unify Libya, which is split between Khalifa Haftar’s strongman rule and opposing forces based in Tripoli, would have Saddam installed as Libya’s president.

The elder Haftar, who launched an offensive aimed at capturing Tripoli in 2019, has been backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the Tripoli-based militias opposed to his rule have been aided by Qatar, Italy and Turkey.

The younger Haftar has been reported to have held meetings with Israeli officials in the past. In 2021, he reportedly landed in Israel for a secret meeting in which he offered to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries in return for Israeli support, according to Haaretz.

According to Israel Hayom, one of Haftar’s sons signed a contract in 2021 with an Israeli PR firm registered in the UAE ahead of since-delayed presidential elections.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.