Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

After back and forth, Netanyahu and Lapid to meet at 11:30 p.m. over alleged pre-election security threat

By ToI Staff and Nava Freiberg Today, 6:06 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will hold a meeting at 11:30 p.m. tonight, hours after the premier warned of an unspecified pre-election plot to attack Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office confirms.

Netanyahu is also set to hold an assessment with security chiefs this evening.

Netanyahu’s office initially said his military secretary would update Lapid, but the opposition leader insisted on meeting the prime minister over the matter.

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