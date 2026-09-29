Three reportedly killed in strikes in Gaza over past hour

Palestinian media outlets in Gaza affiliated with Hamas report that two people were killed and at least six were wounded, including a child, in an IDF strike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The age of the wounded child is not specified.

Additionally, Palestinian media reports that one person was killed in a drone strike in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood.

The IDF says it targeted terrorists in both of the areas where strikes were reported.

اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف مجموعة من المواطنين في مخيم حلاوة بجباليا البلد شمال القطاع. pic.twitter.com/Zi4W9G9JNV — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 29, 2026