Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Three reportedly killed in strikes in Gaza over past hour

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 5:56 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets in Gaza affiliated with Hamas report that two people were killed and at least six were wounded, including a child, in an IDF strike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The age of the wounded child is not specified.

Additionally, Palestinian media reports that one person was killed in a drone strike in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood.

The IDF says it targeted terrorists in both of the areas where strikes were reported.

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