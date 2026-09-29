Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Three reportedly killed in strikes in Gaza over past hour
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets in Gaza affiliated with Hamas report that two people were killed and at least six were wounded, including a child, in an IDF strike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.
The age of the wounded child is not specified.
Additionally, Palestinian media reports that one person was killed in a drone strike in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood.
The IDF says it targeted terrorists in both of the areas where strikes were reported.
اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف مجموعة من المواطنين في مخيم حلاوة بجباليا البلد شمال القطاع. pic.twitter.com/Zi4W9G9JNV
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 29, 2026
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