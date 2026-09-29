Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Russia says Iran needs to remain in nonproliferation pact

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 1:04 pm
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Russia does not want Iran to quit the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and counts on it remaining a party to the agreement, the Kremlin says.

Iranian lawmakers have threatened to consider withdrawing from the pact in response to pressure aimed at shuttering the country’s nuclear program. Reports on Monday suggested that the threat was leveled again by Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad.

“This statement requires further clarification. We would not want Iran to withdraw from the NPT,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

The treaty commits Tehran not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, but has enriched uranium to near weapons-grade levels, raising questions about its intentions.

Russia and Iran have close ties under a strategic cooperation treaty between the two countries.

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