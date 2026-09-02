Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Saudi shipping company Bahri says 2 Filipino sailors killed in Hormuz incident on Monday

By Reuters Today, 11:32 am Edit

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company, Bahri, says that two Filipino seafarers were killed in a security incident involving its vessel “SIDR” while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on August 31.

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