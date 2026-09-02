Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Cops seize pickup allegedly used in Qusra attack, are stoned by settlers, 2 arrested – police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 4:00 pm Edit
Police tow a white pick-up truck allegedly used in a settler attack on the northern West Bank town of Qusra, in the nearby illegal outpost of Mevasser Hashalom, on September 2, 2026. (Israel Police)
Police tow a white pick-up truck allegedly used in a settler attack on the northern West Bank town of Qusra, in the nearby illegal outpost of Mevasser Hashalom, on September 2, 2026. (Israel Police)

Officers seized a white pickup truck allegedly used on Saturday in a settler attack on the West Bank Palestinian village of Qusra, and were stoned by settlers while taking the vehicle, police say.

Operating in the illegal outpost of Mevasser Hashalom, near Nablus in the northern West Bank, the officers arrested two people from a crowd that had gathered to throw stones and block their path, according to police.

The detainees were taken for questioning and “order has been restored,” police say.

Police add they have already seized several vehicles used in the Saturday attack, when settlers took over a Palestinian home in Qusra with a family inside and reportedly injured a woman, weeks after the start of a settler siege on a number of homes in the town.

No suspects in the Saturday attack have been arrested, but police say a “special joint investigative team of the Shin Bet and police” is working to locate the “extremist rioters,” and has issued a warrant for their arrest.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police say.

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