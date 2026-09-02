Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

IDF: ‘Suspicious aerial target’ identified from Lebanon overnight was ‘false identification’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:23 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The military says the “suspicious aerial target” identified over the Lebanon border overnight was a “false identification.”

The suspected drone had triggered sirens in several border communities near Kiryat Shmona, and additional sirens sounded when the military launched interceptor missiles at it.

However, following a review, the IDF says that the target was not an enemy drone, and the initial sirens were false alarms.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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