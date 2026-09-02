IDF says it hit Hezbollah after group launched 2 drones at troops in Lebanon

Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones at Israeli troops operating in the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting strikes on the terror group’s infrastructure in the area, the military said Wednesday.

According to the IDF, one of the drones was shot down by the troops, and no soldiers were injured in the attack.

Hezbollah has a major underground facility beneath the ridge in the Nabatieh area, and several operatives are believed by the IDF to still be holed up there.

In response to the attack, the military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area. The sites had been used by the terror group to advance attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon and against Israeli civilians, the IDF said, adding that the strikes were intended to “remove an immediate threat.”

Lebanese official media said the Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed one person.

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“One person was killed and another wounded in a strike launched by an enemy drone” in the city of Nabatieh, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said.

The IDF said it is continuing to operate at the Ali Taher Ridge and “will not allow terrorists in the area to advance and carry out” attacks.

“The IDF is operating and will continue to act with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers,” the military added.

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European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that more than 10 EU member states are willing to contribute resources and people to a planned ​mission to advise and train Lebanon’s armed forces.

The proposed mission stems from the EU studying ways to strengthen Lebanese forces to help free up the Lebanese ​army to focus on disarming Hezbollah.

Western countries have long called for Lebanon to disarm the Iran-backed terror group, and doing so is a central component of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel aimed at ending the fighting that has run in parallel with the US-Israeli war against Iran.

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The mandate of a UN force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, is set to expire at the end of 2026, and the force ​is expected to begin a yearlong drawdown and withdrawal.

“The EU is not seeking to replace UNIFIL,” Kallas told reporters in Ireland following a gathering of European defense ministers.

“Our objective is to strengthen the Lebanese armed forces and the ability of the Lebanese state to provide security across its territory,” she said, adding that planning was progressing well.

An EU official told Reuters that the bloc’s aim is to establish the mission in mid-October and then deploy personnel in late 2026 or early 2027.

Kallas did not provide details on which EU countries would be involved.

France has been trying for several months to organize an international conference that would aim to strengthen the Lebanese armed forces, and also proposed creating an international force as part of efforts to replace UNIFIL.

A senior Western diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday there was limited prospect for major decisions on Lebanon’s future before Israel’s election in late October. The diplomat also said there was little chance of progress without any clear strengthening of the Lebanese armed forces that would enable them to move into areas previously controlled by Hezbollah.

On Saturday, the Nidaa Al-Watan outlet reported that Hezbollah has so far rejected overtures by the Lebanese government to pull its forces out of the contested Ali Taher Ridge.

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Unnamed sources warned this intransigence could lead the Israeli military to escalate and widen its campaign against Hezbollah, adding that Israel appeared unwilling to make further concessions until Lebanon takes more concrete steps to disarm the terrorist organization.

The sources also said the confrontation has stalled efforts to schedule a new round of US-backed negotiations between Jerusalem and Beirut in Rome, which has hosted multiple rounds of talks in recent months, with the report suggesting that international support for Lebanon’s army could be undermined if Hezbollah still holds the Ali Taher Ridge the next time negotiators convene.

Hezbollah’s refusal to hand over control of the Ali Taher Ridge to the Lebanese army has reportedly become an obstacle to efforts to advance towards a permanent ceasefire agreement to end an ongoing war.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East conflict in March by launching rockets at Israel in support of its sponsor Iran, which had come under attack by a US-Israeli air campaign. Israel responded to the Hezbollah attacks with a heavy air campaign and ground invasion.

Despite the ceasefire declared in Lebanon in April, fighting has persisted to a lesser extent. Israeli forces continue to operate inside a self-declared “security zone,” which runs around 10 kilometers (six miles) deep inside Lebanese territory along the border.

Israel has increased its attacks on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in recent days — particularly in the Nabatieh area where the Ali Taher Ridge is located — while the terror group has targeted troops operating in the area.

In June, Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement committing Lebanon to restoring sovereignty over its territory through the “verified disarmament of non-state armed groups,” which would in turn enable a progressive Israeli withdrawal. The State of Lebanon, along with Israel and the US, signed the agreement, but Hezbollah and its allies are opposed to it.

Israel has so far pulled forces out of three pilot zones into which the Lebanese army entered, but has said it will not carry out any further withdrawals before Hezbollah is disarmed.