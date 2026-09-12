Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Israel’s Tamar Steinberg wins gold at Windsurfing World Championships

Today, 4:40 pm
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Israeli windsurfer Tamar Steinberg wins the gold medal at the iQFOiL Windsurfing World Championships in England.

Israeli competitors Sharon Kantor and Daniela Peleg place second and fourth, respectively.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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