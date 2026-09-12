Israel’s Tamar Steinberg wins gold at Windsurfing World Championships
Israeli windsurfer Tamar Steinberg wins the gold medal at the iQFOiL Windsurfing World Championships in England.
Israeli competitors Sharon Kantor and Daniela Peleg place second and fourth, respectively.
Amazing ????????
Gold ????for Tamar Steinberg!
Silver???? for Sharon Kantor!
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Musto iQFOiL World Championship https://t.co/5LsXU7QFKO pic.twitter.com/NqfgMr9T5J
— Anna Gechtman (@AGechtman) September 12, 2026
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