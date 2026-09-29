Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

El Al flight to Miami returns to Ben Gurion Airport after 4.5 hours in air due to technical issue

Today, 8:50 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

An El Al flight to Miami returned to Ben Gurion Airport this morning after flying for four and a half hours due to a technical problem.

After LY017 was already delayed four hours, from its scheduled departure at 12:15 a.m. to 4:12 a.m., it returned to Israel before being able to cross the Atlantic Ocean, passengers say.

According to the Calcalist news site, the flight returned to Tel Aviv instead of landing at a nearby airport, since it is easier for El Al to repair the aircraft in its hangar while also giving service to its customers.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.