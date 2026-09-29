El Al flight to Miami returns to Ben Gurion Airport after 4.5 hours in air due to technical issue

An El Al flight to Miami returned to Ben Gurion Airport this morning after flying for four and a half hours due to a technical problem.

After LY017 was already delayed four hours, from its scheduled departure at 12:15 a.m. to 4:12 a.m., it returned to Israel before being able to cross the Atlantic Ocean, passengers say.

According to the Calcalist news site, the flight returned to Tel Aviv instead of landing at a nearby airport, since it is easier for El Al to repair the aircraft in its hangar while also giving service to its customers.