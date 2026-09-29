Report: Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Dahlan to run on joint list in Palestinian parliamentary elections

Hamas and its ally Palestinian Islamic Jihad have agreed to form a coalition that will participate in the parliamentary elections alongside former senior Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan, who is close to the United Arab Emirates, Palestinian officials tell The Associated Press.

Islamic Jihad Deputy Secretary General Mohammed al-Hindi confirmed the formation of the electoral alliance in an interview with AP in Istanbul yesterday.

According to al-Hindi, the alliance will support a “unified national list” that could be made up of independent figures rather than members of the groups themselves. However, it is unclear whether the Palestinian Authority will allow the list to participate in the elections.

According to AP, the list will include a bloc led by Dahlan, a former Fatah security chief who went into exile in 2010 following a bitter falling-out with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and who had previously been driven out of Gaza by Hamas. Dahlan has since cultivated close ties with the UAE, where he serves as an adviser to the country’s ruler. The report does not make clear whether Dahlan himself will run or who would represent his bloc on the list.

In an interview on September 26, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said his movement would participate in the parliamentary elections as part of a “national coalition,” but did not elaborate.

Registration for lists seeking to participate in the elections opened several days ago. The Palestinian Central Elections Commission said six lists have already submitted applications to participate, some of them little-known and others representing factions within the PLO, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestinian National Initiative. One unusual list, Masar Jadid, is associated with Fatah figures who oppose the current policies of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The commission has yet to approve the lists’ participation.

In recent weeks, the Palestinian Authority has not explicitly addressed whether Hamas will be allowed to run in the elections. However, Hamas did not participate as an organization in the local elections held several months ago, and the prevailing assessment is that the PA will not allow Hamas to run as an organization in the parliamentary elections either. It is possible, however, that the PA could approve a list in which Hamas is involved behind the scenes but which does not include figures openly identified with the group.