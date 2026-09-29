Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

US sanctions 10 individuals and entitites it accuses of arming Iran

By Reuters Today, 8:30 pm
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WASHINGTON — The United States has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities that allegedly procured weapons and weapons components for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the US Treasury Department’s website shows.

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