Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026
US sanctions 10 individuals and entitites it accuses of arming Iran
WASHINGTON — The United States has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities that allegedly procured weapons and weapons components for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the US Treasury Department’s website shows.
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