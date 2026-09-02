US says it seized over $560,000 in cryptocurrency donations destined for Hamas
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The US Justice Department says it seized over $560,000 in cryptocurrency donations destined for Hamas.
In addition, it says that “fundraising and recruitment communication platforms and websites were disrupted.”
“These seizures deprive Hamas of resources it relies on to recruit and radicalize individuals online and finance barbaric attacks like the one on October 7, 2023,” says Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg in a statement.
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