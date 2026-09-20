Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Liberman, responding to Neve Tzuf shooting, says IDF must ‘flatten’ terrorist’s village

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Israeli soldiers and police officers near the scene of a shooting attack at a spring near the Israeli settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, September 20, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)
Israeli soldiers and police officers near the scene of a shooting attack at a spring near the Israeli settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, September 20, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

Avigdor Liberman, chair of the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, responds to the deadly shooting near the Neve Tzuf settlement, writing on X that “the IDF must enter the village the terrorist came from and flatten it.”

“We must impose a heavy cost — there is no forgiveness for terrorism,” he adds.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the opposition B’Yachad party, writes: “Israelis need to be safe everywhere in our land. We must get to the terrorist and those who sent him, and eradicate terrorism with an iron fist.”

And Gadi Eisenkot, chair of the Yashar party, posts that “we will continue to pursue those who seek our harm, everywhere and at all times,” adding that “an entire nation’s heart aches at this difficult time.”

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