Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport says captain and first officer of flydubai flight both hospitalized

Today, 3:11 pm
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Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport announces that the captain and the first officer of the flydubai flight that was rerouted to the kingdom were both injured and have been hospitalized.

The flight that was bound for Tel Aviv in Israel landed at Tabuk airport “at 9:45 a.m. (0645 GMT) and its captain and copilot were found to have injuries and were transported to hospital,” a statement from the company operating the airport says, adding that passengers received the necessary care.

Israeli officials investigating the incident increasingly believe the copilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane.

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