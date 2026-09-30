Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport says captain and first officer of flydubai flight both hospitalized
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport announces that the captain and the first officer of the flydubai flight that was rerouted to the kingdom were both injured and have been hospitalized.
The flight that was bound for Tel Aviv in Israel landed at Tabuk airport “at 9:45 a.m. (0645 GMT) and its captain and copilot were found to have injuries and were transported to hospital,” a statement from the company operating the airport says, adding that passengers received the necessary care.
Israeli officials investigating the incident increasingly believe the copilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Report: Some passengers refusing to board flydubai rescue plane from Tabuk, insisting on Israeli carrier
- Passenger lauds ‘heroism’ of Israelis who subdued attacker on board flydubai flight; ‘It felt like, that’s it, it’s over. September 11 is happening again’
- Flydubai plane lands at Saudi airport to pick up stranded Israeli passengers
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