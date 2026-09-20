Palestinian who carried out deadly West Bank shooting captured at hospital, says IDF

IDF commandos captured the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the deadly shooting attack at a natural spring in the West Bank this morning, after locating him at a hospital in the Ramallah area, the military says.

Shortly after the terror attack, the combat tracker for the military’s Binyamin Regional Brigade opened fire on the gunman as he fled, injuring him, according to the IDF.

The IDF says soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit located the terrorist a short while ago at a hospital near Ramallah, not far from where the attack took place.