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Iran’s military command says it has been informed US plans to resume strikes

By Reuters Today, 2:10 pm
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Iran received information that the United States, with the backing of some regional countries, is preparing to resume actions against Iran, the country’s central military command says in a statement, according to state media.

The military says that any US attack will trigger sustained strikes on US bases and interests in the region, the report adds, warning that regional countries supporting US aggression against Iran will be considered parties to the conflict.

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