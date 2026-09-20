CIA chief meets Egyptian President Sissi in Cairo

US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe meets Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in a rare visit to Cairo, as the United States warned of rapid escalation in the Middle East war.

Sissi’s office says today’s meeting, attended by Egypt’s spy chief Hassan Rashad, discussed the wars in Iran, the Gaza Strip and Sudan, as well as attacks on Gulf countries and threats to maritime security.

Sissi stressed “the paramount importance of settling regional crises through political and diplomatic tracks,” according to a presidency statement.

Ratcliffe’s visit comes days after de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Sissi in Cairo.

Sissi’s office says Ratcliffe “lauded Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting efforts aimed at reaching peaceful, comprehensive settlements to regional crises.”