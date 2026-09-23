Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Two hurt, cargo ship ablaze in Strait of Hormuz attack, watchdog says

Today, 3:01 pm
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A cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile, leaving it on fire and adrift and causing two casualties, the United Kingdom ​Maritime Trade Operations center says.

UKMTO says all crew have been evacuated from the vessel, citing a report it received.

Authorities are investigating, and there are no reports of any environmental impact, the monitor says.

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