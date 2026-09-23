Two hurt, cargo ship ablaze in Strait of Hormuz attack, watchdog says
A cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile, leaving it on fire and adrift and causing two casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center says.
UKMTO says all crew have been evacuated from the vessel, citing a report it received.
Authorities are investigating, and there are no reports of any environmental impact, the monitor says.
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