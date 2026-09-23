Palestinian pair accused of plotting Ben Gvir assassination, soldier abduction

Military prosecutors have indicted two Palestinians from the Nablus area in the northern West Bank for allegedly planning to carry out “a series of terror attacks” against Israeli civilians and troops, including abducting soldiers and assassinating National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, police and the Shin Bet say in a joint statement.

The suspects allegedly began “advancing ‘military’ activity” in late 2023, including recruiting other operatives, holding shooting training, discussing attack plans and stocking up on assault rifles and ammunition, the statement says.

The suspects made up their minds to kill Ben Gvir in 2024, the statement adds.

After they saw a video of Ben Gvir arriving at the scene of a terror attack, one of the suspects allegedly suggested that the pair carry out its own attack in order to lure Ben Gvir to the scene and kill him.

The same suspect later “suggested using an explosive drone for the assassination, and even tried buying drone parts from China” to that end, the statement says.

In tandem, the suspects also allegedly planned to carry out car-bomb and drone attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, and also plotted mass shootings and the abduction of a soldier.

The statement does not identify the suspects or specify when they were arrested. It says their detention has been extended periodically until the indictment and that they remain in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

Ben Gvir says in his own statement that the assassination plot in the indictment is the 11th against him.