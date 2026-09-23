Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Netanyahu says there will be ‘surprises’ in his UN speech

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:38 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a video announcement, September 23, 2026. (Screenshot)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a video announcement, September 23, 2026. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will have “surprises” in his speech tomorrow at the United Nations General Assembly.

“I am leaving tonight for New York in order to defend, from the UN podium, Israel and IDF soldiers,” he says in a video released by his office.

“You hear the terrible lies that are being spread there,” he says.

“I will fight against the lies, I will fight for the truth, for our soldiers, for our country,” he promises. “There will also be surprises.”

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