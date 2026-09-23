Netanyahu says there will be ‘surprises’ in his UN speech

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will have “surprises” in his speech tomorrow at the United Nations General Assembly.

“I am leaving tonight for New York in order to defend, from the UN podium, Israel and IDF soldiers,” he says in a video released by his office.

“You hear the terrible lies that are being spread there,” he says.

“I will fight against the lies, I will fight for the truth, for our soldiers, for our country,” he promises. “There will also be surprises.”