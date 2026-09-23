Rubio: Trump doesn’t think the world ‘needs a West Bank crisis’ right now

UNITED NATIONS — US Secretary of State reiterates the importance of avoiding a crisis in the West Bank when asked about rising tensions in the territory during a press conference on the UN General Assembly sidelines.

“The president has made it clear… that we don’t want to see additional flashpoints there, given everything that’s going on in the region now,” Rubio tells reporters, referencing ongoing tensions in Gaza, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Iran.

“The last thing this region needs is an additional flashpoint, and the last thing we think Israel needs is an additional flashpoint,” he adds.

“We’ve communicated to everyone that the president really doesn’t think the world right now needs a West Bank crisis,” Rubio stresses.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: President Trump really doesn’t think the world right now needs a “West Bank crisis,” and that’s our position. pic.twitter.com/YfH0kU2eM2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 23, 2026