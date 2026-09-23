Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Harvey Weinstein resentenced to 15 years in prison for 2006 sexual assault

By AFP Today, 6:54 pm
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Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court, May 15, 2026, in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)
Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court, May 15, 2026, in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was at the center of abuse allegations that spurred the Me Too movement in Hollywood, is resentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years for assaulting Miriam Haley but his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2024. A jury found him guilty again in 2025 after a retrial in New York.

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