Iran’s Baghaei: US must end war ‘on all fronts,’ accept new Hormuz deal for talks to even begin

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says Iran conveyed its conditions for renewing talks “in a manner that leaves no doubt or ambiguity and provides no excuses or pretexts for any party” during a meeting with top US officials yesterday, which he insists lasted only two hours, not three.

Writing on X, he says that the war must end “on all fronts,” a reference to the end of Israeli operations against Hezbollah or Hamas.

Baghaei repeats Iranian demands that the US blockade of Iranian ports, as well as economic sanctions, must end, and frozen Iranian assets must be released in order for talks to resume.

He also says that the US must agree to a “safe shipping route” through the Strait of Hormuz that is determined by Iran and Oman.