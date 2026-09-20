Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Netanyahu after West Bank attacks: We will hold all terrorists accountable

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:03 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israeli soldiers and police officers near the scene of a shooting attack at a spring near the Israeli settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, September 20, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)
Israeli soldiers and police officers near the scene of a shooting attack at a spring near the Israeli settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, September 20, 2026. (Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

After a pair of terrorist attacks in the northern West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that “no terrorist is immune, nor are those who assisted them.”

“We will hold them all accountable — in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Judea and Samaria,” he says in a statement released by his office shortly after a man was killed in a terror shooting near the Neve Tzuf settlement.

He says he instructed Israeli security forces to sent reinforcements to the West Bank, and to impose closures and carry out arrests. Netanyahu also orders that the home of a terrorist who was shot and killed after a separate attempted ramming attack today be demolished immediately.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim of the attack and share in their profound grief,” says Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog says in statement that terrorism will not break Israelis’ spirit.

“I bow my head in memory of the victim murdered in the terror attack,” says Herzog. “I share wholeheartedly in the grief of his family and community and pray for the recovery of the wounded.”

“On the eve of this sacred festival, let it be stated clearly: Terror will not break us, and it will not shake our spirit,” he continues. “We will stand against terror together, united, resolute, and full of faith.”

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