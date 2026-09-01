Ben Gvir’s party distributes book at schools glorifying him, depicting Arab MKs as ‘enemy’

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party said Tuesday that hundreds of its activists handed out a children’s book about his time in office outside dozens of schools across the country to mark the start of the school year.

The book, “HaSar SheLo Atzar” (The Minister Who Didn’t Stop), includes a caricature of an angry Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara standing on a police car and cursing Ben Gvir, and calls Arab MKs Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas “enemies from within,” comparable to the “enemies from without” Iran and Hezbollah.

Told in rhymes, the book also touts Ben Gvir’s expansion of private gun ownership and civilian security squads, his successful effort to pass a death penalty law for Palestinian terrorists, and his increased efforts to raze Bedouin structures built in the Negev without permits.

Ben Gvir himself was set to attend a party convention in Netanya on Tuesday evening to officially launch the book, the party said.

Israelis are set to go to the polls for Knesset elections scheduled for October 27.

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An animated version of the book was circulated on social media Monday.

קצת לפני שמשיקים מחר את הספר באופן רשמי, שולח לכם גרסא מיוחדת ומונפשת של השר שלא עצר, צפיה מהנה… עופר רוזנבאום pic.twitter.com/gbB4dHIlkH Advertisement — ????????✡️????????SELECTIVIT ????????✡️???????? (@selectivit) September 1, 2026

Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg, who is the deputy president of the Supreme Court, rejected overnight a motion by the Movement for Quality Government to ban the book’s distribution.

Parents at a secular public school in Jerusalem called the municipality and police on activists who set up a stand to distribute the book outside the school Tuesday morning, the Kan public broadcaster reported, without saying if authorities took any action.

A mother outside the school told the outlet that the first day of the school year “should be a happy occasion, and instead the kids come and see a stand of hate.”

Israeli comedian Ron Shalom told Radio 103FM on Monday that he believes the book is an illegal adaptation of a satirical volume he wrote titled “HaSar She’Netzar” (The Arrested Minister).

“It is a take-off of my book,” he told the outlet. “I will file a claim in the accepted manner.”

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Ben Gvir has a history of outlandish publicity stunts, including publishing provocative videos highlighting his hardline policies.

On Sunday, he published a video in which he was seen boasting to female Palestinian security prisoners that their harsh conditions are due to his orders.