Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

IDF: Hamas terrorist who took part in Oct. 7 attack killed in airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:01 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

Yesterday’s strike in Bureij killed Muhammad Jamal Ahmad Eid, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

A separate strike on Tuesday in Gaza City killed Saleh Ziad Ibrahim Miqdad, who, according to the IDF, was a platoon commander in Hamas’s naval force.

Both terror operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, training Hamas terrorists, and restoring the group’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the army says.

“The terrorists were eliminated to remove the threat they posed,” the IDF adds.

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