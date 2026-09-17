Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

IAF drone crashes into the sea after malfunction, says military

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:59 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An Israeli Air Force drone crashed in the sea off the coast of Palmachim beach earlier today, following a “technical malfunction,” the military says.

The military says Israeli Navy sailors collected the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from the sea.

“There is no fear of information leaking,” the IDF says, adding that the incident is under further investigation.

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