IAF drone crashes into the sea after malfunction, says military
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An Israeli Air Force drone crashed in the sea off the coast of Palmachim beach earlier today, following a “technical malfunction,” the military says.
The military says Israeli Navy sailors collected the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from the sea.
“There is no fear of information leaking,” the IDF says, adding that the incident is under further investigation.
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