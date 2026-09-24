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Iranian president to Fox News: US ‘must choose’ whether to end war

By AFP Today, 2:27 am
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It is for the United States to decide whether to end its war against Iran, as Tehran does not wish to continue fighting, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells Fox News in an interview.

“When we can resolve issues through dialog, we shouldn’t resort to killing one another. But with the instigations conducted by Israel, they have imposed this war on us,” he says in remarks translated by the broadcaster.

“But we do not wish to continue,” Pezeshkian adds. “It’s America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not.”

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