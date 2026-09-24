Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

UAE says suspending all flights operated by Iranian airlines to comply with US sanctions

By AFP Today, 1:32 am
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The United Arab Emirates confirms that it os suspending all flights operated by Iranian airlines until further notice to comply with US sanctions.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective today, Thursday, September 24, until further notice,” reads a statement published on the official news agency WAM. The decision was “based on the US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines preventing them from using airports around the world.”

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