Netanyahu says flydubai heroes will light Independence Day torch, though it’s not his decision

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells four Israeli passengers aboard the flydubai flight that was attacked yesterday that they will light a torch in Israel’s official Independence Day ceremony.

“The whole world sees [your] Israeli heroism… You will light a torch honoring civilian heroism on Independence Day,” Netanyahu tells Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, Shota Musayev and his wife, Sigalit, during a meeting with them in his office.

Netanyahu listens to “their harrowing account” of helping to thwart the attack after the copilot attempted to crash the plane, telling them that “through extraordinary bravery, resourcefulness and faith, they had prevented a major disaster and saved many lives.”

Netanyahu, however, does not have the authority to unilaterally determine who will light a torch at next year’s traditional ceremony.

Under the government-established selection process, torch lighters are chosen through a public advisory committee and subsequently approved through the designated ministerial process.