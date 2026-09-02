Kuwait says Iranian drone attack caused fire in residential complex; no injuries
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Kuwait says an Iranian drone attack caused a fire in a residential complex in the capital but there were no casualties and it was brought under control.
“A fire that broke out in a residential complex in the Capital Governorate has been brought under control. The complex had been targeted by a hostile drone launched as part of the nefarious Iranian aggression,” Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency says quoting a fire department spokesman, adding there were no casualties.
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