Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Kuwait says Iranian drone attack caused fire in residential complex; no injuries

By AFP Today, 9:11 am Edit

Kuwait says an Iranian drone attack caused a fire in a residential complex in the capital but there were no casualties and it was brought under control.

“A fire that broke out in a residential complex in the Capital Governorate has been brought under control. The complex had been targeted by a hostile drone launched as part of the nefarious Iranian aggression,” Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency says quoting a fire department spokesman, adding there were no casualties.

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